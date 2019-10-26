FBR attaches 3,141 kanal properties of 12 benamidars in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: In a major crackdown against Benami assets after enactment of law, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday attached 3,141 kanal properties on name of 12 suspected Benamidars in different parts of Rawalpindi.

After placing institutional mechanism, the action against Benami asset holders has now run into full swing and the FBR is making preparation to launch more crackdowns in days and weeks ahead.

According to official documents, the FBR’s Benami Zone issued provisional orders against 12 Benamidars belonging to different villages of Rawalpindi. The inquiry shall be completed within 90 days and the case of Benami properties will be filed before adjudicating authority. The authority will decide the matter whether the properties are Benami or not.

The FBR’s Acting Director General (DG) Anti Benami Initiative (ABI) Dr Bashirullah confirmed this move and said that he would be going to implement Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to ensure corruption-free Pakistan. “We will continue campaign against Benami holders with full vigour in weeks and months ahead,” he added.

After placing institutional mechanism, the FBR has operationalised Benami law and launched crackdown against Benami asset holders. The action taken in Rawalpindi showed that the suspected beneficial owner is Tauseef Ahmed with total size of 3,141 kanal land in different mouzas of Rawalpindi.

However, official record on the basis of provisional order showed that the FBR attached 363 kanal and 17 marla properties against Benamidar Tahir Rauf in mouza Sihal in Rawalpindi with mutation numbers 7515, 7543, 7802, 7826, 7827, 7828, 7830, 7831, 7832, 7833, 7834, 7835, 7836, 7842, 7843, 7854, 7855, 7856, 7857, 7870 and 7987.

The FBR attached 208 kanal and 1 marla properties against Benamidars Muhammad Sadiq in mouza Sihal in Rawalpindi with mutation numbers 7631, 7635, 7644, 7647, 7649, 7651, 7658, 7659, 76660, 7664, 7665, 7666, 7667, 7677, 7678, 7684, 7687, 7709, 7711 and 7717.

The FBR also attached 231 kanal and 1 marla properties against Benamidar Muhammad Anas in mouza Sangral village of Rawalpindi with mutation numbers 1996, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2167 and 2038.

The FBR has also attached 207/72 kanal and 2 marla properties against Benamidar Ejaz Ahmed in mouza Sangral/Sihal with mutation numbers 1970, 1978, 1986, 1990, 7890 and 7897. The FBR attached 43 kanal and 10 marla against Benamidar Abdul Shakoor at mouza Sangral and 35 kanal and 8 marla at Pind Malhu. The FBR has attached 100 kanal and 7 marla against Benamidar Faisal Ahmed in mouza Dholyal with mutation numbers 796, 797 and 798. The FBR attached 185 kanal and 16 marla against Benamidar Waqar Naseem in mouza Dholyal with mutation numbers 790, 791, 792 and 795. Thirty kanal and 16 marla and 43 kanal and 12 marla was attached against Benamidar Ahmed Yar in mouza Pind Mallju with mutation numbers 582, 583, 584 and 585. The FBR also attached 99 kanal and 11 marla against Asif Mehmood in mouza Pind Mallhu with mutation numbers 759 and 756. The FBR attached 543 kanal and 4 marla against a woman from mouza Sangral with mutation numbers 2098, 2100, 2174, 2368, 2388, 2719, 2720, 2721, 2722, 2723, 2724, 2725, 2726, 2727, 2728, 2729, 2730, 2731, 2732, 2733, 2734, 2735 and 2736. The Board also attached 245 kanal and 7 marla, 22 kanal and 8 marla and 99 kanal in Pind Malhu and Khinger.

The FBR attached 99 kanal and 2 marla and 116 kanal and 9 marla against Benamidar Fauyyaz Hussain in mouza Sangral and Sihal. The FBR also attached 100 kanal and 5 marla in mouza Sangral with mutation numbers 2737.