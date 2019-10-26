close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

Multan bag ‘End Polio’ Karate crown

Sports

LAHORE: Multan, with three gold, two silver and three bronze medals, won the “End Polio” South Punjab Karate Championship that ended at Sports Gymnasium hall, Multan.

Teams from Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Ahmedpur Sharqia, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Sahiwal and Vehari participated in the championship.

Multan team won three gold, two silver and three bronze medals and won the title of champion team. Sahiwal team with three gold, two silver and one bronze stood runners-up. DG Khan won two gold and five bronze medals and secured third position.

Ch Zulfiqar Ali Anjum, Chairman SM Foods and Wolka International Foods was the chief guest at closing Ceremony. M Jahangir Chairman PKF, Ahmad Baig President PKF and Ms Andleeb Sandhu General Secretary PKF were also present in the championship.

