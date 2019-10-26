Sugar mills case: LHC grants bail to Nawaz on medical grounds

By News Desk

Islamabad High Court seeks detailed medical report of PML-N supremo by next Tuesday on a plea seeking suspension of his jail term on medical grounds in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday granted bail to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

A division bench, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem, heard the post-arrest bail petition, filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif for the release of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif for medical treatment. The court ordered the defendant deposit two surety bonds for Rs10 million each for the bail.

During the proceedings, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) did not object to the bail plea.

Commenting on the verdict, former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif said Nawaz was seriously ill and the nation needed to pray for his health. Shahbaz added that the bail of Nawaz’s daughter Maryam Nawaz should also be approved on medical grounds. Separately, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought detailed medical report of former prime minister Sharif till next Tuesday on a plea seeking suspension of his imprisonment sentence on medical grounds in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

The doctors informed a division bench — comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani — that a five-day cycle of treatment of Sharif would be concluded on coming Monday, following which a detailed medical report could be prepared. Sharif also moved a petition to become party in this case following the directives of the bench.

During the course of the proceeding, Medical Superintendent Services Hospital Lahore Dr Saleem told the court that the health condition of former prime minster was critical. A similar medical report of Sharif had also been submitted to LHC, he said, adding that Sharif’s platelets had been deteriorating. He said the doctors so far couldn’t find out why platelets of the PML-N supremo were reducing.

Justice Kayani asked whether there was a risk factor existed to Sharif’s life and whether it was a fatal disease, to which the doctor said it could be dangerous if the former premier didn’t go through a proper treatment.

Petitioner’s lawyer Khawaja Harris said Sharif was suffering from multiple diseases and currently in critical condition. He said they wanted the treatment of former prime minister from the doctors and hospital of their consent whether in Pakistan or abroad, adding Sharif had a medical history as stents had also been installed in his heart due to cardiac problem.

Justice Farooq said Sharif had been suffering from kidney and heart diseases as well and asked whether the doctors were also treating these diseases. Dr Saleem replied that all relevant doctors were available in the hospital. The medical superintendent said the former prime minister was required to stay in the hospital and couldn’t be allowed for travel this time.

Justice Kayani said it was necessary for the patient to be satisfied with his treatment.

NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abassi pleaded that an identical petition had also been moved to LHC, to which Justice Farooq remarked that doctors were relevant judges in this matter, adding doctors were not blamed for poor treatment so far. Later, the bench adjourned hearing of the case till Tuesday and sought detailed medical report of Sharif.