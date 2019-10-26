Peshawar police website gets 560,207 hits in three weeks

PESHAWAR: The website of the Capital City Police received a total of 560,207 hits during the last three weeks, including 81,118 from social media users in the United States alone.

The officials of the Capital City Police launched the website of the Peshawar Police on October 1. The website www.peshawarpolice.gov.pkcarries photos and details of over 3,000 alleged criminals who were charged in different cases by the Capital City Police in recent months and years.

Capital City Police Officer Karim Khan told reporters that out of the total 560,207 hits, 436,362 were received from Pakistan, followed by 81,116 from the US, 22,040 from Hungary, 4,793 from Saudi Arabia, 3,531 from UAE and 3,320 from UK. People in a number of other countries in different parts of the world also visited various sections and pages of the website.

The CCPO said the response to the website is amazing as people are visiting it for seeking different kinds of information, asking for guidance and lodging complaints.

“The website was launched to create awareness among the public about the criminals and anti-social elements,” said Karim Khan. He added that the public can provide information and other details of the people whose data and pictures were uploaded on the website to help the police go after the criminals and better maintain law and order.

The website also carries a number of awareness messages about crime, traffic and other sections of the force. A complaint section is also being set up on the website where people can lodge their complaints and the officials concerned have been directed to promptly respond to them.