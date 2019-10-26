Sarwar, Buzdar discuss medical facilities to Nawaz

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday contacted Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on phone.

During the telephonic conversation, it was decided to utilise all available resources for providing best medical facilities to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital. Both the leaders discussed the current situation regarding Nawaz Sharif's health and visit of Maryam Nawaz to Services Hospital to inquire after the health of Nawaz Sharif. It was also decided that Maryam Nawaz would be allowed to visit Services Hospital for inquiring after Nawaz Sharif's health.