close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

Sarwar, Buzdar discuss medical facilities to Nawaz

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday contacted Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on phone.

During the telephonic conversation, it was decided to utilise all available resources for providing best medical facilities to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital. Both the leaders discussed the current situation regarding Nawaz Sharif's health and visit of Maryam Nawaz to Services Hospital to inquire after the health of Nawaz Sharif. It was also decided that Maryam Nawaz would be allowed to visit Services Hospital for inquiring after Nawaz Sharif's health.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan