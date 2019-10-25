Hungary Day reception’s guests discuss Nawaz health, Azadi March

Islamabad : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s precarious health and Maulana Fazalur Rehman’s ‘Azadi March’ were the major subjects under discussion among the guests of National Day of Hungary’s reception on Wednesday evening in a local hotel.

Hungarian Ambassador Istvan Szabo hosted the reception to commemorate 63rd anniversary of 1956 revolution and freedom fight. The ceremony was named under the title of 1989-2019 thirty years of freedom from subjugation of Soviet Union and transition to democracy.

The guests were concerned about the condition of Nawaz Sharif and questioned regarding the reasons of sudden deterioration in his health. They appeared endorsing apprehensions of Hussain Nawaz and Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar’s who had hinted that Nawaz Sharif has been ‘poisoned’ in the prison.

A doctor present in the reception, who didn’t want to be named, said that such poisons are available in the market which could administered to someone without mixing them in food but through other means. He said that the government has allegedly committed criminal negligence in the case of Nawaz Sharif. He was of the view that an international probe must be carried out to ascertain the reasons of sudden decay in the health of a leader of Nawaz Sharif’s stature.

The guests condemned top leaders of the ruling party who tried to castigate the disease of former prime minister of the country who is the most popular leader and widely respected by the masses.

They reminded that the same leaders castigated the reports about the health of former first lady late Bugum Kulsum Nawaz Sharif who ultimately passed away due to her serious ailment. The diplomats were equally worried about the health of Nawaz Sharif and kept asking about the state of his health from the fellow local guests. They prayed for his early recovery by saying that Nawaz Sharif is greatly admired in their countries.

The guests were also interested to ascertain the fate of ‘Azadi March’ of Maulana Fazalur Rehman and its outcome. They were worried that administration has made movement difficult in the federal capital although the march is more than a week away. Some guests appreciated the government by granting permission for holding the march and maintained that the government’s stepping back is good thing but will the Maulana be prepared to giver concession to the government.

The diplomats who visited the line of control (LoC) a day earlier were sharing their experience of the visit. Iran’s Ambassador Mehdi Hunardoost declined to respond the query that India has conveyed its displeasure to the missions of the ambassador/high commissioner in New Delhi, who opted to visit LoC on Tuesday.

Federal minister for parliamentary affairs, Azam Khan Swati, was the chief guest in the reception who regretted that Hungarian investors are not coming to Pakistan for investment despite favourable conditions for the business and profitability in Pakistan. He referred to a Hungarian oil company that is viewed as a success story.

Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz Sheikh, former Interior Minister Aftab Khan Sherpao, former Chief Protocol Ambassador Ghalib Iqbal, Aziz Boolani, former state minister Senator Dr Shehzad Waseem, Luqman Afzal Monal, Sheikh Tariq Mahmood Shaheen and former ambassador to the United States, India and China Riaz Hussain Khokhar were among the distinguished guests. The guests were enthralled by a concert of Roby Lakatos and his ensemble who performed especially for the occasion.