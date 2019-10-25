Azadi March will take place in any case: Fazl

SUKKUR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Thursday former premier Nawaz Sharif was fighting death due to the cruelty of current rulers of the state.

He alleged the incumbent government was formed as a result of worst rigging of polls, saying people were being victimised in the country through the National Accountability Bureau.

The JUI-F chief said his party would mark October 27 as the Kashmir Solidarity Day and it would be observed as a black day every year, adding: “I myself will attend the Kashmir Solidarity Day gathering in Karachi on October 27”.

He said people from all walks of life will attend Azadi march as “a lay man has hopes associated with this march”.

The JUI-F chief said transport and gas stations had been shut down in the country but added the people would ride horses and camels or walk on foot to participate in the march. “The march will take place in any case,” Fazl asserted.

He further said the opposition’s Rahbar Committee would hold talks with the government’s team and added only the committee will decide how many days the sit-in will continue.

The JUI-F chief said the government would order authorities to place containers in their way, but they would throw those containers away. “The plan is that we will go and then we will go further,” he said.

Speaking about his possible arrest, the JUI-F chief said movements could not be brought to an end with the arrest of an individual. “This movement will continue even if I get arrested.”

The JUI-F has been preparing to march towards Islamabad later this month, aiming to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

News Desk adds: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have assured Maulana Fazlur Rehman that their parties would participate in his Azadi March, the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) said on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the JUI-F, Maulana Fazlur Rehman made telephonic contacts with Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto.

The Maulana enquired after Sharif and prayed for his early recovery, the statement said, adding the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo reiterated his party would participate in Azadi March.

The JUI-F Ameer thanked the PML-N leader for throwing his weight behind the Azadi March despite his health condition.

According to the JUI-F, the contact between the Maulana and Nawaz Sharif was made through Shahbaz Sharif. Moreover, Maulana Fazlur Rehman also telephoned Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss the Azadi March. According to the JUI-F, Bilawal too assured the Maulana of his participation in the protest.