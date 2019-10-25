Sindh govt claims success in pilot project for growing palm oil trees

The Sindh government has successfully carried out what it says the first ever pilot project of growing oil palm trees in the province at the Thatta Khatore Forest.

Sindh Environment and Law Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday visited the pilot project of growing oil palm trees in the province.

He termed the successful completion of the pilot project a milestone among the revolutionary steps taken by the provincial government for the development of Sindh.

He said initially 1,100 oil palm trees had been grown as part of the pilot project that would annually produce 1,200 maunds of oil. He said the local production of palm oil would help the country substantially save its precious foreign currency reserves.

He said oil palm trees had been grown on 50 acres of government land and all the trees had now grown up.

He praised the services of all the officials and staffers of the provincial department of environment, climate change, and coastal development who had worked on the pilot project.

He said the project of growing oil palm trees would be further expanded after due approval of the Sindh chief minister.

Sindh Environment Secretary Khan Mohammad Mahar, Coastal Development Authority Director General Aslam Ghouri, Deputy Director Qazi Shaharyar and other officials also accompanied the provincial environment adviser during the visit.