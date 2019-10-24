close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
NR
News Report
October 24, 2019

Famous video star sits on FM's chair

Top Story

NR
News Report
October 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Famous app video star Hareem Shah made it to the high-level government office recently in a video that has gone viral on the platform lately, local media reported on Wednesday.

In the video that has been doing rounds, Hareem had the privilege of being in a conference room at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, prompting an official inquiry into the matter.

According to details, the probe would determine who permitted her into the official building and let her record the video. She can be seen in the video sitting on the chair Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi sits while chairing a meeting.

The netizens have been up in arms since then, condemning the video and criticising it staunchly.

