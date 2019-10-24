Nawaz’ health again precarious

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health is stated to be precarious with sudden drop in platelets to extremely low level.

The platelets transfusion increased Nawaz Sharif’s count up to 29,000 on Wednesday morning, which, however, gradually dropped to 6,000. On the advice of doctors, the former prime minister has once again been injected with platelets’ units.

A team of specialists of all relevant disciplines included in a special medical board is monitoring the condition of Nawaz. Besides, specialists of other disciplines have also been called including a Cardiologist and two Haematologists from the Punjab Institute of Cardiology and one doctor each from Karachi and Islamabad to assist the medical board.

According to a board member, the platelets count of Nawaz Sharif was fluctuating in an irregular manner. “Our team of doctors has already injected five mega units and sixth is being prepared,” he told the media, adding that the medication to improve platelets has also been started.

However, it is learnt that the cause of sudden and considerable decrease in platelets count despite transfusion of platelets was being diagnosed.

Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz, principal SIMS/SHL and head of special medical board, informed that Nawaz Sharif’s condition is well. “Any news of bleeding from any part of the patient’s body is fake,” he made it clear. He informed that Nawaz’s Hepatitis B & C tests were negative. The special medical board will hold detailed examination of Nawaz on Thursday (today).

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inquired after Nawaz on Wednesday and conveyed good wishes to him on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar who also prayed for his early recovery. According to her, Nawaz expressed satisfaction over the standard of treatment being provided to him.

She informed that Nawaz’s condition is good but the diagnosis to identify the cause of dropping of platelets is being conducted. “The treatment will be given as soon as the reports of diagnostic tests are received,” she said, adding that at the moment, platelets lowering and blood thinning medicines, such as Loprin, are stopped.

The minister said the doctors had advised Nawaz not to shave and use tooth brush to prevent any bleeding due to external elements. To a question, she said she is not averse to the idea of sending Nawaz abroad for treatment, but it all depends on the decision of courts.

Earlier, a meeting of the special medical board constituted for examination and treatment of Nawaz Sharif was held at the Services Institute of Medical Sciences under the chair of Dr Yasmin Rashid. Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Momin Agha, Special Secretary Mian Shakeel, Principal SIMS Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Dr Amir Zaman, Dr Fatima and Dr Adnan Khan, personal physician of Nawaz Sharif, were present on this occasion.

The minister reviewed details regarding the treatment of Nawaz Sharif. Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz briefed Dr Yasmeen Rashid regarding medicines, food and medical facilities being provided to Nawaz Sharif in hospital. Dr Adnan expressed satisfaction over treatment facilities being provided to Nawaz. Dr Yasmeen said the medical board, comprising best doctors, has been examining Nawaz and he is being looked after in the best possible manner in the hospital. She said giving any news about Nawaz without verification should be avoided.

Meanwhile, Dr Adnan, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, said Nawaz Sharif has significant atherosclerotic disease burden including significant Coronary Artery Disease and critical Carotid Artery Disease along with co-morbidities; DM, HTN & CKD. He’s incarcerated since December 24, 2018. He said Nawaz is on medications advised, recommended, endorsed & approved by various medical boards constituted by the Punjab government including that of SIMS, AIMC, PIC & RIC from time to time. He said Nawaz is denied home food & is served meals cooked at the Kot Lakhpat Jail as per recommendations of a nutritionist of the Punjab government. Similarly, day-to-day clinical monitoring and management responsibilities are with government, prison authorities and their medical team.

He said information shared from unauthentic and unauthorized sources is contrary to facts and doesn’t portray true picture. “I would request all concerned to please refrain. Nawaz Sharif requires in-hospital comprehensive investigations and aggressive treatment,” he said.