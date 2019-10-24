close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OSC
our sports correspondent
October 24, 2019

Germany beat Pakistan 6-2 in second hockey test

National

OSC
our sports correspondent
October 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Germany defeated Pakistan 6-2 in the second hockey match to win the series 2-0 in Mochangladbatch (Germany) Wednesday.

In the first match Tuesday, Germany got better of Pakistan 6-1.

For Pakistan Ghazanfar Ali (45th minute) and Rashid Mehmood (55th minute) were the scorers in the second test Wednesday. For Germany, Fuchs Florian (32th minute), Miltkau Marco (45th minute), Rühr Christopher 46th and 55th minute), Staib Constantin (57th minute) and Große Johannes (58th minute) were on target.

Pakistan team now heads for Holland to play back to back Olympic qualifying matches at Amstelveen on October 26 and on October 27.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan