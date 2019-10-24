Germany beat Pakistan 6-2 in second hockey test

ISLAMABAD: Germany defeated Pakistan 6-2 in the second hockey match to win the series 2-0 in Mochangladbatch (Germany) Wednesday.

In the first match Tuesday, Germany got better of Pakistan 6-1.

For Pakistan Ghazanfar Ali (45th minute) and Rashid Mehmood (55th minute) were the scorers in the second test Wednesday. For Germany, Fuchs Florian (32th minute), Miltkau Marco (45th minute), Rühr Christopher 46th and 55th minute), Staib Constantin (57th minute) and Große Johannes (58th minute) were on target.

Pakistan team now heads for Holland to play back to back Olympic qualifying matches at Amstelveen on October 26 and on October 27.