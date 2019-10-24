close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2019

National Games now from Nov 10

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The opening ceremony of the 33rd National Games in Peshawar has been delayed by a day due to Kartarpur Corridor’s opening on November 9.

The Games will now begin on November 10 with the closing ceremony on November 16.

“The decision has been taken due to the heavy commitments of all the federal and provincial government officials. Everyone will be in Kartarpur on November 9 and that is the reason why we have delayed the opening ceremony of the National Games by a day,” an organising committee member said. The much-awaited National Gam­es were originally to be held from October 26-November 1, but were rescheduled for November 9-15.

