Cop martyred in DI Khan clash

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A cop was martyred and another sustained injuries in a shoot-out with terrorists at Ramak village in Parova tehsil early Wednesday, official sources said. They said that the officials of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were tipped off that Nisar Muavia and Ibrar Muavia, members Iqbal Khiara group, a notorious gang of outlaw, were present at their home at Ramak village. The officials raided the house but the terrorists attacked them with gunfire and hand-grenades. As a result, Head Constable Noor Wali Shah embraced martyrdom while Constable Jehangir sustained injuries. The terrorists managed to escape from the scene in the darkness. After cordoning off the area, the police and CTD officials arrested six suspects during search and shifted them to an undisclosed location for interrogation. Meanwhile, the funeral prayer for the slain cop, Noor Wali Shah, was offered in the Police Lines which was attended by the police officials. DPO Dilawar Khan Bangash visited the hospital to inquire after the health of the injured cop who was stated to be in stable condition.