Model Town in quarters

LAHORE: Model Town Club entered the quarterfinals of 17th Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament when they crushed strong Stags Club by 74 runs at the Model Town Ground.

Scores: Model Town Club 250/7 in 40 overs (Arslan Bajwa 82, Azhar Ali 64, Sarmad Javaid 26, Mustafa Iqbal 11, Nadeem Khalil 10*, Ahmed Shafiq 3/36). Stags Club 176 all out in 32.4 overs (Ahmed Shafiq 68, M Noman 21, Kamran Afzal 17, M Bilawal 20, Azhar Ali 3/53, Mustafa Iqbal 3/22, Bilal Anwar 2/17).