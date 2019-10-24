PM orders best medical treatment for Nawaz

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday phoned Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and directed him to ensure the provision of best medical treatment to Nawaz Sharif, as his platelet count once again dropped to a precariously low level.

The chief minister apprised the Prime Minister of the steps taken for the treatment of Sharif, an official handout said. Buzdar said the best medical facilities were being provided to Sharif, who is under treatment at the Services Hospital here.

“I am continuously in contact with the Health Department officials and the hospital administration with regard to the health of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the best facilities are being given to him,” he added.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan had sought details from the Punjab government regarding the health of Nawaz Sharif.

Dr Firdous, in a tweet, said the Prime Minister had directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical facilities to Sharif as desired by his family. The Prime Minister prayed for his recovery and expressed best wishes for him.

According to Geo News Sharif’s platelet count dropped from 29,000 to 7,000 on Wednesday. On the advice from doctors, the former prime minister had once again been injected with platelets’ units. Sharif’s condition was closely being monitored and in order to assist the medical board, one doctor from Karachi and another from Islamabad had been called.

Sharif’s incarcerated daughter Maryam Nawaz was given special permission by the federal government to see her ailing father at the hospital.