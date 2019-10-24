One held, arms seized in Kohat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KOHAT: The police arrested a smuggler and seized arms and ammunition on Indus Highway on Wednesday, police said.
They said that the police stopped Bannu-bound car near Lachi Toll Plaza and recovered 28 pistols and 1000 cartridges from its trunk.The accused, Saveed Khan, hailing from Bannu, was arrested.
