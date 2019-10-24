close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
October 24, 2019

One held, arms seized in Kohat

Peshawar

KOHAT: The police arrested a smuggler and seized arms and ammunition on Indus Highway on Wednesday, police said.

They said that the police stopped Bannu-bound car near Lachi Toll Plaza and recovered 28 pistols and 1000 cartridges from its trunk.The accused, Saveed Khan, hailing from Bannu, was arrested.

