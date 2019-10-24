close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2019

Electronic data web portal

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2019

LAHORE:The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has launched web portal of electronic data centre to facilitate the investigation officers and other departments concerned. Police and other departments concerned can make request online for the provision of evidences, including audio, video and photos, through the latest web portal. Legal team of PSCA will call the applicants for the provision of record.

