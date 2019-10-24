Electronic data web portal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has launched web portal of electronic data centre to facilitate the investigation officers and other departments concerned. Police and other departments concerned can make request online for the provision of evidences, including audio, video and photos, through the latest web portal. Legal team of PSCA will call the applicants for the provision of record.
