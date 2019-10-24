NAB granted time to reply on Maryam’s bail plea

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for its reply on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, seeking post-arrest bail in a money laundering case.

As proceedings commenced before the bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, NAB prosecutor sought more time to file a comprehensive reply which the court granted and adjourned the hearing till October 30. To a court query, Maryam's lawyer told the court that she was arrested in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case only. The NAB accused Ms Nawaz of committing money laundering through investments of variable heavy amounts being main shareholder in CSM. It said she was involved in money laundering with the help of some foreigners during the period of 1992-93 when her father Nawaz Sharif was prime minister.