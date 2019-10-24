KP CM announces upgrading of various posts, relaxation in sentences of prisoners

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the phase-I of the newly-constructed building of Central Jail, Peshawar, which had been completed at a cost of Rs1550 million.

The new building has been reconstructed after a period of 160 years with total capacity of accommodating 2356 prisoners, said a handout. The old building of Peshawar Central Prison was constructed in the year 1854 having a capacity of accommodating only 450 prisoners.

The newly-constructed building has been completed in five years, which would accommodate over 1900 prisoners current under sentence and serving their time in Central Prison Peshawar. The chief minister announced two month relaxation in the sentences of prisoners throughout the province excluding those involved in terrorist activities.

He also announced upgradation of various posts of the prison department, including upgradation of Assistant Superintendent Jail from BPS-14 to BPS-16, chief warder from BPS-9 to BPS-11, head warder from BPS-7 to BPS-9, warder from BPS-5 to BPS-7, gatekeeper BPS-3 to BPS-11, drill instructor from BPS-3 to BPS-11, Armour from BPS-3 to BPS-7, band master from BPS-3 to BPS-7.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister stated that congestion in the prison not only responsible for creating security-related issues but also contributes to deteriorating health condition of the prisoners.