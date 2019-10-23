15 outlaws held

Islamabad :The Islamabad Police have arrested 15 outlaws including four drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine, fake currency and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the whole city and said that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

Tarnol police arrested accused Muhammad Wasim and recovered 270 gram heroin from him. Police also arrested two afghan national accused Saddam Khan and Alam Gul.

Secretariat police arrested accused Adnan Sarwer involved in illegally cylinder gas filling.

Bhar Kahu police arrested accused Mustaiq Ahmed and recovered seven wine bottles from him.

Karachi Company police arrested accused Jameel Khan and recovered 250 gram hashish from him.

Bani Gala police arrested five persons for illegal construction of houses in area by violating section 144.

Kohsar police arrested two accused Muhammad Shahid and Zafar Iaqbal and recovered fake currency. Koral police arrested two accused Sahoor and Faiz-Ul-Islama and recovered 260 gram hahhish and one 30 bore illicit pistol along with ammunition. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

During special campaign against professional alm-seekers, 8 beggars were arrested from various area of the city.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.