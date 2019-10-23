Jimmy Carter hospitalised

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Former US president Jimmy Carter has been hospitalised for treatment for a “minor pelvis fracture” after a fall at his home in Plains, Georgia, the Carter Center said Tuesday. The 95-year-old suffered the fall, his second this month, on Monday and was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation.
