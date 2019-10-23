close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
October 23, 2019

Jimmy Carter hospitalised

World

October 23, 2019

WASHINGTON: Former US president Jimmy Carter has been hospitalised for treatment for a “minor pelvis fracture” after a fall at his home in Plains, Georgia, the Carter Center said Tuesday. The 95-year-old suffered the fall, his second this month, on Monday and was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation.

