Cabinet approves amendments to E-Stamp, Police Rules

LAHORE :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday presided over the 19th meeting of the Punjab Cabinet at his office in which approval was granted to amending the Punjab E-Stamp Rules, 2016. The amendments would facilitate people in their online payments.

The meeting decided to link the amendments to the Punjab Police (Ministerial Posts) Rules, 2017 with the permission of the law department and Law Minister Raja Basharat would submit a report in the next meeting in this regard.

The meeting also approved an amendment to the police rules with regard to the recruitment of inspector legal (special cadre) in BS-16 in Punjab police.

The meeting approved amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure and after the amendments, the government would be able to grant magisterial powers to the authorised officers.

The mechanism of vice-chancellor's appointment for the University of Agriculture Multan, the constitution of the search committee and guidelines were also approved along with confirmation of minutes of the 18th provincial cabinet meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said no one would be allowed to disrupt the routine life and action would be initiated against the law-breakers and the elements disrupting the law and order.

The law would take its course against the elements taking the law into their hands, he added. He reiterated that protection of life and property of people and maintenance of law and order was a responsibility of the state, which would be fulfilled.

Provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary and others attended the cabinet meeting. record legislation: Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and steps taken for the welfare of lawyer community and the people.

The chief minister said that dozens of laws had been introduced in this short time span. He said the government would continue making amendments to laws for the public welfare. He said current Punjab Assembly would set a record of legislation. New Acts are being introduced after keeping in view the people’s needs, he added.

The chief minister said he was a lawyer too, stood with lawyer community and promoted the culture of discussion in the Cabinet contrary to past traditions.

Badshahi Masjid renovation: Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here Tuesday to review performance of the Auqaf Department and a proposal for renovation of historic Badshahi Masjid. The chief minister said that Badshahi Masjid is historic as well as religious heritage which would be properly renovated.

He ordered for devising a comprehensive plan for complete restoration of the mosque according to the international standards.

He constituted a committee under Auqaf Minister Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, which would submit its report soon. The meeting decided that the urban unit would devise and submit a master plan from Data Darbar to Badshahi Masjid.

The chief minister said that the Auqaf Department would be made commensurate with the needs and requirements of the changing times and hoped that the use of the latest technology would help in improving the department performance. The meeting decided to launch an anti-encroachment operation to reclaim illegal possessions of Auqaf land and properties. Usman Buzdar said that the standard of facilities at shrines should be improved.