Wed Oct 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

Pakistan beat Canada 3-0 in Military Games volleyball

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan beat Canada 3-0 in their third group match in volleyball at 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan, China, on Tuesday.

The final score line was 25-16, 25-16, 25-20. Pakistan’s best scorer was Afaq Khan. Pakistan made 75 attempts of spikes and won 35 and had 15 attempts of blocking and won three. Pakistan with seven points are second in the group. Pakistan will be up against Iran in round five of group-B on Thursday (tomorrow).

Meanwhile, in the relay one, Zafar Iqbal scored 284 points (94, 97, 93) to secure the 15th position. In relay three, Ghulam Mustafa Bashir scored 284 points (95, 95, 94) to grab the 18th position.

