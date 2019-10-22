62nd Children’s Literature Festival to be held tomorrow

Islamabad:The two-day 62nd Children’s Literature Festival (CLF), a flagship program of civil society organization Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA), will be held on October 23 and 24 at Lok Virsa, Islamabad.

The event will be open to all from 9 am to 4 pm on both the days. At least 70 sessions have been planned for CLF Islamabad with over 105 resource persons and 30 partner institutions participating in the event. Our CLF Goodwill Ambassadors, including Ahsan Khan, Khaled Anam, Juggun Kazim, Sami Khan, Omair Rana, Nadia Jamil, Hasan Khan, Shamyl Khan, Ally Adnan, Syed Nusrat Ali, Atif Badar, singer Ali Hamza and others are actively contributing to the event. The CLF Islamabad 2019 poster has been designed by famous artist and author Fauzia Minallah who is one of the six advisors to the CLF.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood will inaugurate the two-day event on October 23. Special CLF awards 2019-20 would also be given to eminent resource persons and partners who have supported the movement since 2011 while a tribute would be given to poet and writer Fehmida Riaz at the inaugural ceremony.

Renowned writers and poets such as Kishwar Naheed, Zubeida Mustafa, Iftikhar Arif, Sarwat Mohiuddin and Parliamentarians Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Maleeka Bokhari and Zubaida Jalal will add value to CLF Islamabad as Resource Persons. CLF advisors Ameena Saiyid, Rumana Husain, Baela Raza Jamil and Peter Jacob will participate in panel discussions and different sessions for the children.

The two-day event has 16 learning strands, including storytelling with expression and music, creative writing, poetry, Uncle Sargam’s show, book launches, art of book making, STEM workshops, digital and 3D activities, robotics and DIY activities, theatre, Cinema Ghar, Bol Keh Lab Azaad Hain Teray, arts and crafts workshops, and plenaries on subjects such as multi-lingualism and critical thinking in children’s literature, heritage and right to education. districts of the country, reaching over 1.4 million children and teachers since its inception in November, 2011.