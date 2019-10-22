JUD chief arbitrates ‘deal’: Salahuddin’s father pardons cops to get carpeted road, gas supply

LAHORE: Ameer Jamatud Dawa (JUD) Hafiz Muhammad Saeed played the role of an arbitrator between the state and the family of police torture victim, Salahuddin, to convince the latter to pardon the police officials allegedly involved in killing of the victim, The News has learnt.

The dispute was settled on the assurance of construction of a carpeted road and supply of gas to the village of victim’s family in Gujranwala at an accumulative cost of Rs800 million. According to details, Muhammad Afzal, Salahuddin’s father, met Hafiz Saeed in Camp Jail a few days ago. Hafiz Saeed, who is the head of a proscribed organisation, convinced him to pardon the police officials “on his own free will”, as the Punjab government had promised to pay the family Diyat or carry out a welfare project in their village.

Muhammad Afzal agreed to pardon the officials, and chose to get welfare projects done in the village instead of accepting Diyat. Talking to daily The News, Muhammad Afzal said he pardoned the killer in the public interest. He said he had also demanded a technical college in the village in the name of Salahuddin.

An additional deputy commissioner (ADC) for revenue, Zeeshan Hanif, confirmed that a road would be constructed in the village of Salahuddin Naya Pakistan. Dr Muzammil Hashmi, Ameer/ head of JUD Gujranwala, said that it was done in larger interest of the country as Pakistan is being defamed by national and international NGOs/civil society by raising the issue continuously. Zeeshan Hanif was also present in the mosque when Salahuddin’s father had pardoned the police officials.

According to ADC for Revenue, he had good relations with the JUD head of Gujranwala for the last 15 years. Zeeshan confirmed that construction of road and supply of gas in the village of Salahuddin had been approved.