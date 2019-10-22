Shafqat, Zafar bag doubles title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Col Shafqat and Captain Zafar Islam won the seniors doubles 40+ title of the 1st Major General Bilal Omer Shaheed Tennis Championship here at the Siraj-Ul-Haq Tennis Club, Westridge, says a press release.
Major General Syed Najeeb Ahmed (GOC Aviation) and Zara Omer Khan, daughter of Major General Bilal Omer Khan Shaheed, were the chief guests on the occasion.
Results: Seniors doubles 40+ final: Col Shafqat & Capt Zafar Islam bt Col Zubair Anwar & Major Asif 6-4, 6-3.Seniors 40 plus singles final: Col Shafqat bt Mustafa Asghar 6-2, 6-3.
