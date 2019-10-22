close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 22, 2019

Shafqat, Zafar bag doubles title

Sports

 
October 22, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Col Shafqat and Captain Zafar Islam won the seniors doubles 40+ title of the 1st Major General Bilal Omer Shaheed Tennis Championship here at the Siraj-Ul-Haq Tennis Club, Westridge, says a press release.

Major General Syed Najeeb Ahmed (GOC Aviation) and Zara Omer Khan, daughter of Major General Bilal Omer Khan Shaheed, were the chief guests on the occasion.

Results: Seniors doubles 40+ final: Col Shafqat & Capt Zafar Islam bt Col Zubair Anwar & Major Asif 6-4, 6-3.Seniors 40 plus singles final: Col Shafqat bt Mustafa Asghar 6-2, 6-3.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports