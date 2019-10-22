PSF urges PSA to waive off security fee

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Squa­sh Federation (PSF) has asked Professional Squash Association (PSA) to waive off the tournament’s security fee, as it was hampering the development of the game in the country.“PSA takes $5,000 from PSF as a part of security fee for each international tournament to be hosted by Pakistan,” squash legend Qamar Zamar told APP on Monday.

Qamar, who is also the vice president of the federation, said PSA was not seeking any security fee from other countries hosting PSA events. “The tournaments’ security fee was only set for Pakistan which makes it totally unjust,” he said. He said he and PSF had written separate letters to PSA asking to waive off the security fee. “The sponsors for the tournaments are discouraged when they come to know about the security fee,” he said. “I will personally go to PSA’s head office in London to resolve the matter if no development is done in sometime,” he said.