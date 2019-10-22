Erdogan accuses West of ‘standing by terrorists’ in Syria

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday lashed out at Western states, accusing them of "standing by terrorists" in failing to support Turkey´s operation against Syrian Kurdish fighters.

"Can you imagine the whole West stood by the terrorists and all attacked us including NATO member states and European Union countries?" Erdogan said in Istanbul. "Since when did you start to side with terror? Did PYD-YPG (Syrian Kurdish forces) join NATO and we do not know about it?" he asked.

Ankara says the YPG is a "terrorist" offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers´ Party (PKK), which has been waging an insurgency inside Turkey since 1984. The PKK is blacklisted as a terror group by Ankara, the US and the EU.

Ankara´s military action against Kurdish forces who played a key role in the fight against the Islamic State group has drawn widespread international criticism and prompted some NATO countries to suspend new arms sales.