close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
X
Xinhua
October 22, 2019

74 people die of dengue in Sri Lanka

World

X
Xinhua
October 22, 2019

COLOMBO: Seventy four people had died and over 55,000 had been infected by the dengue virus across Sri Lanka till the second week of October this year, the government information department quoted the Epidemiology Unit as saying on Monday.

Till Oct. 18, a total of 55,894 dengue cases were reported, with the highest number of cases reported in Colombo district which stood at 11,854, Gampaha, on the outskirts of Colombo, with 8,976, and Kalutara, also on the outskirts of Colombo, with 5,456.

The Epidemiology Unit said it had identified five high-risk districts, including Colombo, Gampaha, Galle, Kalutara in the Western Province and Ratnapura in south central Sri Lanka.Medical experts said the number of deaths recorded so far this year was “alarming” as a total of 58 deaths were reported last year.

“Seventy four dengue deaths is an alarming rate when it comes to a period of only 10 months. In the whole last year, only 58 dengue deaths were reported,” epidemiologists said.Medical experts urged people to seek immediate medical attention if they suffer from high fever, uncontrolled vomiting, abdominal pain, dizziness and reduced urinary.

“All fever patients need rest and should refrain from attending work or school,” said epidemiologists, adding that Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF) can be fatal.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World