National Games torch reaches Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Olympic torch of 33rd National Games reached the host city Peshawar after visiting different parts of the country. Known squash player Farhan Mehboob received the Olympic torch at the historic Balahisar Fort and handed it over to Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak. Squash champion Qamar Zaman said having the games on the soil of Peshawar is an honour for the city. Asfandyar Khattak, in his speech, stated that this time, the theme of the games is the promotion of tourism and culture.