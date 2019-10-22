close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

Alleged killer held in Bara

Peshawar

BARA: The police arrested an alleged killer in Sipah area of Khyber tribal district, a senior police official said. Briefing reporters at the Levies Centre, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hussain said that one Bilal was shot dead in the Sipah area and the accused had fled the scene on Saturday night.

He said that using scientific techniques, the police succeeded in arresting the accused, Atif Shah, who later confessed to committing the murder. The DPO said that the accused had murdered Bilal over some honour-related issue, adding, the police registered the case and launched investigation.

