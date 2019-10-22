Nine of a family die in Mianwali accident

MULTAN: Nine members of a family died in a traffic accident on Monday morning after an ambulance and a speeding trailer collided at Head Pakka in Mianwali, Geo News reported.

The dead included three women and as many children. The gas cylinder of the ambulance carrying the family exploded after the collision and resulted in the deaths of the nine family members. The ambulance was heading towards Rawalpindi from Bhakkar, and was carrying a patient.Rescue teams arrived immediately at the site of the accident and shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital.