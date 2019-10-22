Pakistan go down against Korea at CISM Military World Games volleyball

KARACHI: Pakistan lost their second group match, against Korea, in volleyball in 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan, China, on Monday.

Korea defeated Pakistan 3-2 in two hours and 11 minutes in the round two of Group B. Pakistan won the first two sets with the scores of 25-19 and 25-21. But then they lost the rhythm, allowing Korea to win the next three sets 25-12, 25-17, and 25-12.

Pakistan’s best scorer was Mubashir Raza. Pakistan made 115 attempts of spikes and won only 61 and had 41 attempts of blocking but won only nine.

Pakistan made 101 attempts of serve and won only four. The team’s total attempts were 257, out of which they managed to win only 100. Pakistan with four points are second in the group. The other teams of the group are Iran, Canada, Korea, and the Netherlands.

Pakistan will face Canada in round three on Tuesday (today) and will be up against Iran in round five on Thursday. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan had won 3-0 against Netherlands in the round one.

Meanwhile, in shooting contests, in the second qualification round of trap event’s individual category, Farrukh Nadeem scored 48 points (24, 24). In the finals, he scored 14 points to grab the sixth position.

Zafar-ul-Haq added 42 points (22, 20) to his initial score to get the total of 100 points. He grabbed the 39th position.

However, Pakistan’s shooters failed to do well in Rapid Fire Pistol event. Navy’s Ghulam Mustafa Bashir scored 581 points (99, 97, 98, 97, 93, 97) to take 21st position in the individual category of 25-metre Rapid Fire Pistol event.

In the team category of the event, Pakistan secured the 13th position out of 34 nations with the score of 1711 points. In the relay two, Khalil Akhtar scored 572 points (193, 191, 188) to take the 20th position.

These three players will compete in the team and individual categories of Center Fire Pistol event on Tuesday (today).