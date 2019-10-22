CITY PULSE: Daira

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Amna Khan, Ehsan Usman, Gina Gul, Rabia Khan and Saliha Naz’s art exhibition titled ‘Daira’ from October 24 to November 7. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Karachinama

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Ahmed Javed’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Karachinama: Behind the Scenes in an Artist’s Studio & More’ until October 22. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

I Love You...

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘I Love You & Other Works From The AAN Collection’ from October 24 to January 5. The show features works by Bani Abidi, Khadim Ali, Aisha Khalid, Imran Qureshi and Anushka Rustomji. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

Disclaimer

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Farrukh Shahab’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Disclaimer’ from October 29 to November 5. Call 021-35824455 for more information.