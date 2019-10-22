CITY PULSE: Daira

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Amna Khan, Ehsan Usman, Gina Gul, Rabia Khan and Saliha Naz’s art exhibition titled ‘Daira’ from October 24 to November 7. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
Karachinama
The Sanat Initiative is hosting Ahmed Javed’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Karachinama: Behind the Scenes in an Artist’s Studio & More’ until October 22. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
I Love You...
The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘I Love You & Other Works From The AAN Collection’ from October 24 to January 5. The show features works by Bani Abidi, Khadim Ali, Aisha Khalid, Imran Qureshi and Anushka Rustomji. Call 021-35821462 for more information.
Disclaimer
The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Farrukh Shahab’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Disclaimer’ from October 29 to November 5. Call 021-35824455 for more information.
