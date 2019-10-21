IBA Sukkur suggests third party supervision for BISE exams

SUKKUR: Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, had earlier ordered IBA Sukkur to investigate and submit a report about the irregularities of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE), Sukkur, and complying with the order, IBA concluded with a suggestion to hold the examinations through third party invigilators.

The sources said the IBA Sukkur after investigating the issue, has submitted its report to the CM’s Secretariat but it was not presented to the CM. The report revealed that as many as 60 per cent of the external supervisors and vigilance teams are based on teachers’ union and they are allegedly involved in promoting cheating and unfair means in examinations.

The report also suggested engaging third party contractors to hold the entire examinations, ensuring transparency and discouraging copy culture. It said installation of CCTV cameras will further tighten the grip and would be a better step. The report revealed that the board staffers along with the checkers are allegedly involved in tampering student copies and end results, awarding higher numbers and grades to some students for bribes.