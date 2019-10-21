Career counselling: Questions and answers

Q1: I’m doing Software Engineering. Hopefully I will get it completed next year. I’m planning to go abroad for higher education after completion of this degree. My parents are advising me to go to Australia for further studies. Would I be able to work also? Your advice shall be highly appreciated. (Sharjeel Memon, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Sharjeel, I understand that your degree would be completed next year and I can say this will equip you with the academic skills and knowledge related to Computing Science. There are a number of choices you can consider for specialisation at master level like Software Development and programming, Internet and Network Security, Big Data, Games Development etc. Choosing Australia will give opportunities to settle down after you are done with your degree legally which is allowed to only those students who successfully complete their degrees. You can also check other destinations like Germany, Canada etc.

Q2: I got four-year Honors degree in Philosophy in 2014 with 2.77 score and tried my luck in CSS examination but was not successful and I was not good in English. There is another problem, I have a two years gap and in 2018, I got a six-month course in Computer Science; two-month import export course and four-month Chinese basic language course from Punjab University. Sir, I’m now willing to do a job related to administrative field. Please guide me which field is workable for a successful professional career. I think Philosophy doesn’t have good career prospects in our country. I am waiting for your expert advice. (Aleemuddin Khan, Multan)

Ans: It is a wise decision of doing CSS. But I tell you that you have to do extremely well in English before you attempt it again. On the other hand, I would suggest you do MBA if you have interest in doing administrative or management job which you can do whilst you are doing work, I mean in evening classes / executive MBA. This is how you can learn more areas business, import export, marketing, and human resource etc.

Q3: I need guidance for my professional/ future career. I belong to KP and did BA with Mass Communication and Political Science. What about doing LLB or master programme? (Awalmir Khan, KP)

Ans: After carefully going through your academic profile, I can confidently advise you that Law and Political Science are very best choices. As you are from KP, you can set up your own practice in this region/ province as soon as you complete your degree in Political Science you would start understanding issues of social and political nature in KP. Moreover, you would be able to take up assignments in public and private sector if you want to start your career. You can join politics in KP as well to represent it in the federation.

Q4: I’m doing MBA from Virtual University. After completion of three semesters my CGPA is 3.71 with majors in Finance. I’m in my last semester which is the fourth semester. I worked for different firms doing a job as an accountant in Lahore. I have done BCom before MBA and I also passed DCom.

Now as an accountant I’m working in UAE. I’m planning to study MS/ MPhil in Finance after successful completion of my MBA. Can you please advise me about institution in Pakistan or abroad which are offering online or distance learning MS or MPhil degrees other than Virtual University. This is due to my job as I can’t attend regular classes. Secondly, please suggest should I study MS or MPhil? (Jabbar Rana, Faisalabad)

Ans: You don’t need to be confused as I can see you have simple/ clear career path when you get your MBA completed. My advice is you should work for more two or three years before you go in for further studies. Try to learn more about Finance and then decide which area relevant to Finance is more attracted to you as studying MPhil means you are planning to do research degree which requires research thesis. This shows intention of doing PhD? But on the other hand, if you are not interested in doing a PhD, then best choice is you should study MS with Finance or Banking and Finance.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).