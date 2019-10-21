close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
Two commit suicide

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

JAMRUD: Two persons, including a student, committed suicide in two separate places in the Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district on Sunday, police said. They said that Hassan Ali, student of grade 7th, fired at himself for unknown reasons and died on the spot in Ghundi area. In another incident, a drug-addict, Qayyum Khan, ended his life in the Tedi Bazaar.

