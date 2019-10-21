Facebook post defaming Prophet (SAW): Four killed as police fire at Bangladesh protesters

DHAKA: At least four people were killed and nearly 50 injured on Sunday after police fired at thousands of people protesting a Facebook post by a Hindu who allegedly defamed the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), officials said.Mob attacks over Facebook posts perceived to be blasphemous have emerged as a major headache for security forces in Bangladesh, where Muslims make up some 90 percent of the country´s 168 million people.

Some 20,000 Muslims demonstrated at a prayer ground in Borhanuddin town on the country´s largest island of Bhola to call for the execution of the young Hindu man, who was arrested on Saturday over charges of inciting religious tension.

Police said they opened fire in self-defence after some of the crowd threw rocks at their officers.

"At least four people were killed and up to 50 people were injured," police inspector Salahuddin Mia said.

He said extra police and border guards were being deployed in the town.

The death toll is expected to rise, with Bhola Sadar Hospital duty doctor Tayebur Rahman saying at least seven of the 43 people taken to hospital were fighting for their lives.

"We have sent the critically injured people to the regional hospital in Barisal (city). Their conditions are not stable," he said.