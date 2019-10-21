close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
AFP
October 21, 2019

French trains disrupted by wildcat strike

PARIS: French rail services ground to a halt in parts of the country Sunday as workers walked off the job for a third day in a dispute over train staffing levels.

Services in the Paris suburbs, the northeastern Champagne-Ardenne region and the southern Occitanie region, which includes Toulouse and Montpellier, were particularly affected.

