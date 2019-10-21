60 sessions judges imparted human rights training

Islamabad :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has imparted human rights training to as many as 60 session judges under Huqooq-e-Pakistan Training Programme launched recently at Sindh Judicial Academy.

Two batches of session judges have been given human rights training under European Union funded Huqooq-e-Pakistan training and capacity building program by the MoHR.

Partnerships between judiciary, executive and civil society are instrumental for pushing the agenda of promoting human rights in the country, said Secretary MoHR Rabiya Javeri Agha while addressing the second batch of 30 trial court judges.

“It is an excellent and much needed initiative to work with judges in understanding how national and international human rights law is relevant and applicable in the day to day work of judges in trial courts, said Maliha Zia, Associate Director,” Legal Aid Society on the occasion.

Director General, Sindh Judicial Academy Justice (r) Arif Khilji said trial court judges have a constitutional duty to ensure the protection of all fundamental rights for effective administration of justice.

The MoHR and the Sindh Judicial Academy signed an MOU on April 26, 2019 to collaborate for strengthening the capacity of the Session Court judges in Sindh.

With the first batch of judges successfully trained in September, the programme aims to sensitize and train stakeholders across the criminal justice system from all provinces on human rights standards and safeguards.

The Sindh Judicial Academy also aims to integrate the learning from the training and capacity building interventions into all its future training sessions for the junior and senior judges of Sindh.