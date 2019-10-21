Lahore races: Costa Rica wins Amigo Cup

LAHORE: Costa Rica finally broke its losing jinx by winning the Amigo Cup when it was believed to be settling for a place on the 8th day winter meeting of Lahore Race Club which came as an upset for favourite Salam-e-Lahore on Sunday, October 20.

There were new stars born on the horizon when in the first Bhalwal Plate Ishaq Prince came out winner with win Mr Brown taking second position while Khizar Princess becoming third.

In the second race Tell Me was favourite and was also the winner while a fluke was expected from Bet Of The Day, which came second and Turab Prince jumped from nowhere to the third position.

In the third race of the day, Neeli The Great saddle for the win spot when everyone was expecting it to be second. However, the favourite of the race was Fakher e Shorkot that slipped to second place while contrary the thoughts Dancing Beauty became third.

In the fourth race Buland-o-Bala lived up to the expectation and so was Zoaq e Yakeen when they both claimed first and second places respectively. However, it was an Open Challenge which surprised everyone by taking third spot.

In the main race of Amigo Cup, Costa Rica lifted its speed and endurance to be the winner. Favourite Salam-e-Lahore was thus pushed to a second position while Salam-e-Dera surprised by winning the third position.

In the final and sixth run of the day, Believe Me as expected won the race but the second position was surprise for all when User pushed every favourite aside. For the final place of toppers Safdar Princess finished third.