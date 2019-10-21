Tear gas and water cannon as crowds defy Hong Kong rally ban

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police fired water cannon and tear gas on Sunday as crowds held an illegal march, with hardcore protesters throwing petrol bombs and trashing busineses, capping a week of anger after the recent stabbing and beating of two pro-democracy protesters. Authorities had forbidden the march in Tsim Sha Tsui, a densely-packed shopping district filled with luxury boutiques and hotels, citing public safety and previous violence from hardcore protesters. But tens of thousands joined the unsanctioned rally regardless, showing the movement can still keep pressure on the city´s pro-Beijing leaders after nearly five months of protests and political unrest. In a familiar pattern, the huge rally began peacefully. But it soon descended into chaos as smaller groups of hardcore protesters hurled petrol bombs at police, subway entrances and at Chinese mainland bank branches as well as vandalising multiple shops. Police responded with repeated volleys of tear gas, rubber bullets and baton charges.