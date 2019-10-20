close
Sun Oct 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2019

Two alleged killers held in Jamrud

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2019

BATKHELA: Two accused, who had allegedly shot dead their cousin last week in Dargai, were arrested in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that the accused, Anwar Hussain and Hazrat Hussain, shot dead their cousin, Abdul Aziz, over a minor issue in Dargai and fled the scene.

Continuing investigation, the police arrested both the accused in Jamrud tehsil. They were shifted to the Malakand district and handed over to the Dargai Police Station where the first information report was already registered against them.

