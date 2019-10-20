Law-breaking elements not to be spared, says Buzdar

LAHORE: A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviewed the law and order situation in the province and agreed upon a comprehensive liaison between the Punjab and federal governments for improving peace.

Federal Interior Minister Brig (retd) Ijaz Shah also participated in the meeting held at Chief Minister’s Office here on Saturday.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that every possible step would be taken for safeguarding the life and property of the citizens. Action will be taken against the law-breaking elements without any discrimination.

He directed the police to discharge their duties with honestly and wholeheartedly for coping with the anti-social elements as maintaining law and order. Safeguarding the life and property of the people is top responsibility of the state, he added.

The CM said that law-breakers would be dealt with an iron hand. No one will be allowed to violate the law. Supremacy of law will be ensured in the province at every cost, CM said.

The CM directed police to carry out operation against criminals without any discrimination and continue strict checking on the entry and exit points.

The meeting was also attended by the chief secretary, inspector general of police, Punjab and civil and military authorities.