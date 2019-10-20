close
Sun Oct 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2019

Snowfall triggers road blockade in Kaghan valley

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2019

MANSEHRA: Upper parts of Hazara division received the first snowfall of the winter, blocking Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road to traffic on Saturday.

The snowfall, which started Friday evening, continued intermittently the entire night and turned the weather cold.

The traffic between Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa via Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road was suspended following snowfall.

According to National Highway Authority, the road was blocked from Babusar Top up to Jalkhad.

“I was on way to Mansehra from Dassu, Kohistan, via [MNJ] road but couldn’t proceed ahead along with hundreds of other passengers travelling through dozens of vehicles from Babusar Top and returned back to our previous destinations,” Saddam Shah, a passenger, told reporters.

“Though the road is blocked owing to snowfall and vehicles couldn’t move ahead, Karakoram Highway is open for traffic as usual,” said Shah.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan