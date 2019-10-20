Achakzai, Ahsan discuss political situation

LAHORE: Pakhtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PMAP) President Mahmood Khan Achakzai called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal at the party secretariat in Model Town on Saturday.

According to PML-N spokesperson, both the leaders discussed the prevailing political situation in the country with special reference to the Azadi March led by JUI-F President Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad on October 31, for which almost all the opposition parties have extended their support.

Achakzai expressed concerns over the continued detention of PML-N supreme leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in multiple cases, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders. Commenting on the fresh cases being made by the NAB against the PML-N leadership, Achakzai condemned the political victimization by the PTI government against Nawaz Sharif and his daughter. He expressed concerns on the reports of widespread arrests of opposition leaders likely to be made by the government to frustrate the Azadi march.