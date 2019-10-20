Abdullah beats Nazik to win tennis title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Abdullah Shafqat defeated Nazik Khan to win the 1st Major Gen Bilal Omer Shaheed Tennis Championship 2019 title here at the Sirajul Haq Tennis Club, Westridge, says a press release.
Abdullah bt Nazik 6-4, 6-4 in the decider. The chief organiser of the tournament was Saeedul Haq and Col(r) Zubair Anwar was the director.
Results: Men’s singles final: Abdullah Shafqat bt Nazik Khan 6-4, 6-4.
Ladies singles final: Aleezay bt Aqila Ayub 4-2, 4-2.
Men’s doubles final: Syed Ibrahim & Umar Khan bt Rayanul Haq & Ali Awan 6-4, 7-5.
Seniors’ doubles 40+ final: Col Shafqat & Capt Zafar Islam bt Col. Zubair & Major Asif 6-4, 6-3.
Boys’ under-10 final: Syed Jamal bt Ali Ayub 4-2, 4-2.
Boys’ under-12 final: Afaan Zubair bt Syed Jamal 4-2, 4-1.
Boys’ under-14 final: Syed Saad bt Muhammad Obaidullah 4-1, 4-2.
Girls’ under-14 final: Minahil bt Aleezay 4-2, 4-1.
Boys’ under-18 final: Rayanul Haq bt Fawad Naveed 6-3, 6-2.
RAWALPINDI: Abdullah Shafqat defeated Nazik Khan to win the 1st Major Gen Bilal Omer Shaheed Tennis Championship 2019 title here at the Sirajul Haq Tennis Club, Westridge, says a press release.
Abdullah bt Nazik 6-4, 6-4 in the decider. The chief organiser of the tournament was Saeedul Haq and Col(r) Zubair Anwar was the director.
Results: Men’s singles final: Abdullah Shafqat bt Nazik Khan 6-4, 6-4.
Ladies singles final: Aleezay bt Aqila Ayub 4-2, 4-2.
Men’s doubles final: Syed Ibrahim & Umar Khan bt Rayanul Haq & Ali Awan 6-4, 7-5.
Seniors’ doubles 40+ final: Col Shafqat & Capt Zafar Islam bt Col. Zubair & Major Asif 6-4, 6-3.
Boys’ under-10 final: Syed Jamal bt Ali Ayub 4-2, 4-2.
Boys’ under-12 final: Afaan Zubair bt Syed Jamal 4-2, 4-1.
Boys’ under-14 final: Syed Saad bt Muhammad Obaidullah 4-1, 4-2.
Girls’ under-14 final: Minahil bt Aleezay 4-2, 4-1.
Boys’ under-18 final: Rayanul Haq bt Fawad Naveed 6-3, 6-2.