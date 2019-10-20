Abdullah beats Nazik to win tennis title

RAWALPINDI: Abdullah Shafqat defeated Nazik Khan to win the 1st Major Gen Bilal Omer Shaheed Tennis Championship 2019 title here at the Sirajul Haq Tennis Club, Westridge, says a press release.

Abdullah bt Nazik 6-4, 6-4 in the decider. The chief organiser of the tournament was Saeedul Haq and Col(r) Zubair Anwar was the director.

Results: Men’s singles final: Abdullah Shafqat bt Nazik Khan 6-4, 6-4.

Ladies singles final: Aleezay bt Aqila Ayub 4-2, 4-2.

Men’s doubles final: Syed Ibrahim & Umar Khan bt Rayanul Haq & Ali Awan 6-4, 7-5.

Seniors’ doubles 40+ final: Col Shafqat & Capt Zafar Islam bt Col. Zubair & Major Asif 6-4, 6-3.

Boys’ under-10 final: Syed Jamal bt Ali Ayub 4-2, 4-2.

Boys’ under-12 final: Afaan Zubair bt Syed Jamal 4-2, 4-1.

Boys’ under-14 final: Syed Saad bt Muhammad Obaidullah 4-1, 4-2.

Girls’ under-14 final: Minahil bt Aleezay 4-2, 4-1.

Boys’ under-18 final: Rayanul Haq bt Fawad Naveed 6-3, 6-2.