close
Sun Oct 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 20, 2019

Abdullah beats Nazik to win tennis title

Sports

 
October 20, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Abdullah Shafqat defeated Nazik Khan to win the 1st Major Gen Bilal Omer Shaheed Tennis Championship 2019 title here at the Sirajul Haq Tennis Club, Westridge, says a press release.

Abdullah bt Nazik 6-4, 6-4 in the decider. The chief organiser of the tournament was Saeedul Haq and Col(r) Zubair Anwar was the director.

Results: Men’s singles final: Abdullah Shafqat bt Nazik Khan 6-4, 6-4.

Ladies singles final: Aleezay bt Aqila Ayub 4-2, 4-2.

Men’s doubles final: Syed Ibrahim & Umar Khan bt Rayanul Haq & Ali Awan 6-4, 7-5.

Seniors’ doubles 40+ final: Col Shafqat & Capt Zafar Islam bt Col. Zubair & Major Asif 6-4, 6-3.

Boys’ under-10 final: Syed Jamal bt Ali Ayub 4-2, 4-2.

Boys’ under-12 final: Afaan Zubair bt Syed Jamal 4-2, 4-1.

Boys’ under-14 final: Syed Saad bt Muhammad Obaidullah 4-1, 4-2.

Girls’ under-14 final: Minahil bt Aleezay 4-2, 4-1.

Boys’ under-18 final: Rayanul Haq bt Fawad Naveed 6-3, 6-2.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports