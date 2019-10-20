Urban Unit, KP govt to collaborate

LAHORE : The Urban Unit and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will collaborate in different sectors like tourism, excise and taxation for revenue generation and enhancement besides GIS-based interventions in education sector.

The capacity and resources of the Unit will be instrumental in master planning of Peshawar city to begin with; and formation of Urban Unit in Peshawar will ensure the provinces all across Pakistan are on a par in regard with cities’ urban planning and development,” said Taimur Khan Jhagra, KP finance minister after his visit to The Urban Unit office.

The Urban Unit CEO Khalid Sherdil, former CEO Dr Nasir Javed and Education Federal Secretary Saleem Ranjha briefed him on various projects and initiatives in which KP government could collaborate and partner with The Urban Unit for improvement and capacity building.

The KP finance minister was briefed on the history, mandate, projects, success stories and future projects of The Urban Unit including the Unit’s ongoing projects in KP in various sectors.

Khalid Sherdil stressed on the need for strong coordination among the senior leadership in Peshawar and the technical leads of the Unit so as to ensure successful completion of the ongoing initiatives as well as future partnerships.