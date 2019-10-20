‘Opp will not be allowed to jam country’

LAHORE :Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar has said the government will not allow the opposition to "lockdown" or "jam" the country.

Resignation from parliament was just a hoax as the opposition will not resign from parliament since they are only threatening the government, he said while addressing the "Sports and Cultural Conference" organized by Insaf Sports and Cultural Wing at Governor's House on Saturday. Special Assistant to PM Naeemul Haq, convener sports and culture wing Umer Khayam, president sports and culture Punjab Mian Javed Ali, Ubaid ur Rehman, Rana Akthar and others also attended the event. The governor said the government wanted to negotiate with the opposition on all issues, but if negotiations failed it would decide the future course of action in accordance the law. Naeemul Haq said, "We are not against protests but a shutdown of the country will not be allowed."