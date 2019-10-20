Finch sets eyes on maiden T20 World Cup title

SYDNEY: Australia T20I captain Aaron Finch believes that hosting next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament presents a great opportunity for his team to add a maiden T20 World Cup trophy to their five World Cup silverware.

Australia have won the Men’s Cricket World Cup titles in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015, but are yet to win a T20 World Cup trophy. With the country hosting next year’s 20-over marquee tournament, Finch said his team “won’t get a better opportunity than on home soil”.

“It’s the one global trophy that has eluded the men’s team so far and we won’t get a better opportunity than on home soil next year,” Finch said on Friday, as the tickets for the men’s T20 World Cup went on sale.

“Anyone can beat anyone on their day in T20 cricket. So it’s going to be an exciting tournament that will have a number of teams believing they can win.”